Councillors, engaged with the scheme from the beginning, identified priority unclassified roads and pavements in their wards requiring work.

Phase one covered 120 schemes across all 23 wards totalling £15 million in investment with a minimum delivery of three schemes in each ward. These works have resulted in a more attractive street scene and helped to enhance the public realm in the local areas.

Phase two of the project sees the delivery of 26 schemes in 2023/24 and 18 schemes in 2024/25 with a total investment of over £6 million.

Phase two of the programme is due to start in April this year.

Due to start in April, the team plan to deliver a total of 20 schemes across the district by the end of 2023. The entire programme of works for phase two will be completed by April 2027.

Councillor Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment said: “The maintenance and improvements to our highways network are vital for the development of Kirklees as a place where people want to live, work, and visit.

“Unclassified roads, deemed as minor or residential roads with lower volumes of traffic, are no less important, with benefits reaching the wider community.

“These benefits include upgraded road and pavement surfaces improving the user experience for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists, as well as enhancements to the public realm.

Kirklees councillor Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment.

“Our officers have continued to work closely with local ward councillors to identify roads and pavements that should be included in Phase two of the works.

“I look forward to seeing the further improvements brought about by the second phase of this scheme.”

The Highways Capital programme was approved at cabinet earlier this month.