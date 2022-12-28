Muhammad Ilyas, understood to be 57, suffered serious head injuries after a car crashed into a fence on Kenmore Road on Friday.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance but sadly died before arriving.

One of his friends, Abid Hussain, paid tribute to Mr Ilyas, from Halifax.

Kenmore Road in Cleckheaton was closed off after the crash

"He was a good man and a good cricket player,” he said.

"A very good speaker and a nice gentleman.

"He was a family man and a humble guy.”

A funeral for Mr Ilyas is understood to have taken place on Sunday at Jamia Masjid Ghousia on Rhodes Street in Halifax.

Police were called to the accident shortly before 5.05am on Friday to reports a car had hit a fence before coming to a stop in a garden.

They say enquiries remain ongoing but Mr Ilyas’s death is not currently being treated as suspicious.