People: Inquest opens into death of 'good, family man' from Halifax who died after Cleckheaton crash

An inquest was due to open this morning into the death of a Halifax man who died after a car crash in Cleckheaton.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Muhammad Ilyas, understood to be 57, suffered serious head injuries after a car crashed into a fence in Kenmore Road last month.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance but died before arriving.

An inquest into his death was listed to be opened at Bradford Coroner’s Court today (Tuesday).

Police at the scene after the accident
Speaking after his death, a friend who had known Mr Ilyas for many years described him as a “good, family man”.

Abid Hussain said: “He was a good man and a good cricket player.

"A very good speaker and a nice gentleman.

"I knew him for a long time. He was a family man and a humble guy.”

CleckheatonHalifax