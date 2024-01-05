The people of Dewsbury were brought together on Christmas Day for a free lunch thanks to volunteers from a community group.

Volunteers from Dewsbury Cares community group, along with the support of Longcauseway Church, offered people the chance to attend the town centre church for a free Christmas Day lunch while enjoying the company of others.

Organiser Michelle Hainsworth said: “We like to bring people in our community together. We all sit at the same table and share the same meal. We are all equals and that always shines through on the day.

“We know how important it is to give people the opportunity to see someone on Christmas Day. The day couldn’t happen if it wasn’t for the support of the local community too who have been so supportive and generous with donations this year especially when times are tough. We can’t thank them enough.”

The group held a fundraising walk in Crow Nest Park, on Sunday, December 17, to help raise money towards the running of the day.

Another volunteer added: “We are so appreciative of all the donations we receive. We can’t provide the food, entertainment and gifts without the continued support of our local community.

“It not only gives people who are struggling in our community a wonderful Christmas but helps us volunteers to keep volunteering.”