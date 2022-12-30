Pele: When Brazil football legend visited Heckmondwike
As tributes from all over the world flood in for Brazilian football legend Pele, who died at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 29, we take a look back at when one of the greatest players of all time visited a Heckmondwike sports factory in the early 1970s.
Pele, along with his fellow 1970 World Cup winning team mates, opened the new manufacturing premises for what is now officially known as TOG24.
The family-run business was founded by Donald Ward in 1958, the same year Pele lifted the Jules Rimet trophy for the first time, and had an association with Puma while also producing Mileta sports shoes, designed by Olympic bronze medalist Derek Ibbotson.
Sixty-four years later, the firm’s head office is still based at Spen Vale Mills on Station Lane in the town, and specialises in outdoor clothing and equipment.
