Patriotic pupils celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at playground parties

Youngsters at Battyeford Primary School, Mirfield, came to class dressed in red, white and blue and took part in Jubilee themed crafts all morning - ranging from plate decorating to crown and flag making.

Deputy head teacher Polly Snee said: “We had a Jubilee themed lunch followed by an afternoon of parties and a brass band concert.

“We also had a Battyeford Jubilee Bake-off competition and received some amazing entries.”

Hanging Heaton Junior and Infant School hosted a Jubilee Tea Party and Enterprise Day.

The day involved stalls which had been set up by the children, games, a tombola and much more. Guests also enjoyed tea and coffee with home-made treats including scones, slices of cake and flapjack.

Janet Porter, head teacher, said: “The children have been so excited.

“Our children are usually excited about lots of things but I have never seen them as giddy as they are today.

“I am especially proud of our children today when they are showing themselves at their very best.

“It is fantastic how many people have turned up - it is such a good crowd.

“Thank you to our Helping Hands who have helped set up all of the other activities, thank you to Karen Clegg our singer, thank you to all the parents and thank you to all the community who have supported us with this event.”

1. Red, white and blue Children celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Battyeford Primary School, Mirfield Photo Sales

2. Waving flags Children celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Battyeford Primary School, Mirfield Photo Sales

3. Treats Children celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Battyeford Primary School, Mirfield Photo Sales

4. Enterprise Day Charlie Laffey, Finley Ellis, Leo Townsend, Siopareet Aulakha and teacher Mr Conway at Hanging Heaton Junior and Infant School Photo Sales