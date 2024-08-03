Sir Patrick Stewart is set to receive the Freedom of the Borough in a ceremony at Huddersfield Town Hall next week.

The Mirfield actor is one of three individuals who have been formally approved, by Kirklees councillors at an Extraordinary Council Meeting held earlier in the year, to gain Honorary Freeman status.

The trio, which also includes volunteer and fundraiser Mrs Joan Gorton and National Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage CBE, receive the honour from the Mayor of Kirklees at Huddersfield’s town hall on Wednesday, August 7.

Coun Nosheen Dad, the Mayor of Kirklees, said: “All three individuals are truly deserving of this honour for the contribution they have made in their respective fields.

“We should be proud and celebrate those who make a difference and have pride in their local roots.

“This is a momentous occasion for all those involved and a fitting tribute as Kirklees Council celebrates its 50th anniversary.”

The title of Honorary Freeman is the highest honour a council of a city or borough can award and is not presented very often.

Government guidance says that this honour should only be awarded to those who have rendered eminent services to the city or borough as Honorary Freeman.

Dewsbury-born, first woman Speaker of the House of Commons, Baroness Betty Boothroyd, in November 1992, and former Huddersfield East MP, Sir William Mallalieu, who was honoured in January 1980, are the only two other people to have received the Freedom of the Borough in Kirklees.

The ceremony will take place at 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 7, with each recipient presented with a scroll and invited to sign the Roll of Honour.

Sir Patrick Stewart will be joining the ceremony via video link.