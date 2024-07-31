Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Cleckheaton student Lois Toulson is celebrating winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Lois, who attended Whitcliffe Mount School, finished third in the women’s synchronised 10m platform diving this morning (Wednesday) alongside her partner, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

The duo were in second place after the first two rounds, but a disappointing score on their third dive saw them slip down the leaderboard.

But two high scores in the final two rounds saw them climb up the rankings into third place and claim the bronze medal.

Bronze medallists Lois Toulson, left, and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix of Team Great Britain pose with their medals and the British flag following the medal ceremony after the Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Aquatics Centre. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

China won the gold medal, with North Korea taking silver.

The duo received vocal support from fellow Team GB members in the stands at the Aquatics Centre, including Lois’s boyfriend Jack Laugher, who is set to compete later in the Games, as well as Andrea’s dad, TV star Fred Sirieix.

Speaking to the BBC afterwards, Lois, 24, said she was “so happy” to add an Olympic medal to her collection.

“It's a bit surreal to be honest,” she said.

Lois Toulson, left, and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix of Team Great Britain react after competing in the Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Aquatics Centre. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

“This is my third Olympics and I've always wanted one, so I'm so happy and proud that we were able to get on the medal podium.”

She said she used the setback of the low score for the third dive as motivation for the rest of the competition.

“Sometimes it's easier when you know you've got to do a good dive, it's almost like the underdog and you've got to keep fighting,” she said.

“That spurred us on to do our last two dives as well as we could.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson of Team Great Britain compete in the Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Aquatics Centre. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

“It means so much. My family have been there for me through everything.”

She added: “As Team GB as British women we're looking really good.

“It's great that we're able to push diving forwards, especially for the women. Hopefully there's a lot more to come.”

It was a third Olympics appearance for Lois, who also competed at the Rio Games in 2016 and in the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021.

Andrea, 19, who is competing in her second Olympics after making her debut as a 16 year old in Tokyo, said: “I'm so happy.