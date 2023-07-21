Parents rate Lydgate Pre-School as one of the top 20 nurseries in Yorkshire and the Humber
Lydgate Pre-School has been named one of the best out of the 1,099 early years settings in the region.
The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness and safeguarding, as well as value for money.
The top 20 in Yorkshire and the Humber have received an award from day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the accolade based on reviews from the children’s families and carers.
Mariam Kathrada, setting manager at Lydgate Pre-School, said: “At Lydgate Pre-School we believe that a child's starting point is from the moment they come through our doors, supporting them to not just learn but to develop into confident, independent children ready for their next step in their lives.
“The community and families that attend the pre-school have supported us to ensure we give the best to their children.
"As a dedicated staff team, we are really excited to receive this award.
“A big thank you to our families that have supported us in achieving this award.”
Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Lydgate Pre-School on being rated by parents as a top nursery in Yorkshire and the Humber.
“Our award is recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children a high standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will hopefully help create strong self-esteem and a lifelong love of learning.”