Paint firm volunteers give St Patrick's Primary Academy in Birstall a makeover ahead of the start of the new term

Fifty employees at Birstall-based PPG, along with volunteers from painting firm Bell Group, spent five days decorating six classrooms and the playground areas at St Patrick’s Primary Academy.

PPG provided more than 300 litres of paint for the makeover through its “New Paint for a New Start” project, part of the company’s Colourful Communities programme.

PPG also collaborated with the community arts group, We Belong Here, commissioning a mural that captured the importance of student well-being, inspired by workshops with a student support group called the “Smile Squad”.

Volunteers redecorated six classrooms and playground areas at St Patrick's Primary Academy in Birstall

Clare Moulding, head teacher at St Patrick’s Primary Academy, said: “We are grateful to PPG for its invaluable support through Colourful Communities.

"This partnership has enabled us to create enriching work and play spaces, fostering collaboration and learning among our students.”

Megan Esmond, PPG marketing director, said: “We are thrilled to contribute to this collaborative project, which adds a touch of beauty to the classrooms and playground areas cherished by local students and teachers.”

Volunteers used pastel tones, weaving together blues and yellows to create an atmosphere where learning and collaboration can flourish.

“Bell Group Yorkshire is delighted to have stood alongside PPG Colourful Communities in supporting this remarkable initiative at St Patrick's Primary Academy,” said Karen Fletcher, the company’s North region community engagement coordinator.