Out of this world! Youngsters enjoy Apollo moon landing show on visit to the National Space Centre

Members of the 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron enjoyed a trip to the National Space Centre in Leicester.

Wing HQ arranged transport for the youngsters, who were joined by their friends from 96 (Dewsbury), 168 (City of Leeds), 250 (Halifax) and 59 (Huddersfield) Squadrons on the coach for a journey down the M1.

The highlight of the excursion was a show of the Apollo moon landings on a giant screen in the Sir Patrick Moore Planetarium - the largest in the UK.

Flight Lieutenant Kellyann Martin, Commanding Officer at 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron, said: “A good time was had by all, and all the cadets were given a souvenir of their trip on the way back home – what teenager doesn't want earth-shaped post-it notes or rocket stickers?!”

