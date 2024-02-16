‘Our aim is that this good work continues’ - Gomersal care home recognised for meeting standards in Kirklees Care Charter Programme
Holme House Care Home, on Oxford Road, started the project, which is run in conjunction with The Kirkwood, in June 2022 to showcase the “excellent” end of life care they provide.
In a special celebratory event at Holme House on Tuesday, February 13, organisers confirmed the home successfully evidenced that they had met the six domains of the charter and were “committed to ensuring people’s care is focussed on what matters to them.”
The care home was also told that “we have been able to gain an understanding of the type of care home you are and gain a sense of dedication and hard work to provide excellent care.”
Alison Sowden, deputy manager at Holme House, said: “It was a whole home project. It took a lot of time but it means we can show off our plaque which is on our wall. We can blow our own trumpet.
“We are trying to give people the best quality of life for as long as we can. That is what it is all about.
“But our aim is that this good work continues. It doesn’t stop now that we have achieved it. We carry on, move on and embed the work we have done so far, so when new staff come along they learn about it.
“The systems we have had put in place will continue. We haven’t just done it to prove things in a file just to get the award and go backwards.
“We have to carry on going forwards, build on it and embed these standards ongoingly.”