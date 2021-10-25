Oscar winning actor's latest movie filmed in a field on Wakefield and Dewsbury border

The cast and crew spent Saturday night shooting scenes for an adaptation of the novel The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.

Rachel Joyce's best selling novel tells the story of Harold who one day goes to post a letter and keeps walking.

He begins a 450 mile walk to help save the life of an old friend, Queenie.

Filming of Accidental Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.

During the walk he reflects on his life and also his pilgrimage begins to have an effect on other people.

Co-stars in the film include Penelope Wilton, Monika Gossman, Manoj Anand and Nina Singh.

It is understood Bafta Winning director Hattie Macdonald, known for BBC's Normal People is involved as is Bafta winning producer Kevin Loader known for his work on The Death of Stalin.

Jim Broadbent is one of the the country's best loved actors and is known for his role in Only Fools and Horses

and has appeared in many movies including Life is Sweet, The Harry Potter series Bridget Jones' Diary, Hot Fuzz, Another Year and in the Paddington films as Mr Gruber.

During the weekend's filming a campsite was set up in a field behind the National Coal Mining Museum and close to Thornhill Edge.

People gathered to watch some of the night shoot and by Sunday morning the cast and crew had moved on.

It is also understood more scenes are being filmed around the area.