Origin Live's summer season aims to 'bring variety back to Batley'

Nick Westwell at Origin Live in Batley

Located in the heart of the town centre, Origin Live’s mission is to restore the town’s once-thriving music and entertainment scene and “bring variety back to Batley”.

Owned and operated by the town’s very own superstar international DJ of the 80s Nick Westwell - who was an integral part in the resurgence of Batley’s much-loved Frontier as general manager before its closure in 2016 - the celebrated promoter has proudly created space for audiences to enjoy some good old fashioned entertainment without breaking the bank.

Taking place on the ground floor of 379 Bradford Road, Batley, Origin Party Bar boasts an extended sprung dance floor, a full stage for live performances and a professional sound and lighting system.

Confirmed acts for its 2022 season include:

May 15: Elvis Legacy (tribute).

May 28: Barmy Bingo (adult crazy fun and prize game bingo).

June 12: Robbie Williams (tribute).

August 7: Tom Jones (tribute).

September 10: Brutus Gold’s Love Train (the world’s no.1 70s show).

Every Friday night: The Singer Takes It All (karaoke: £50 prize - free entry).

Every Saturday night: Is Party Night - free entry.

Speaking ahead of Origin Live’s 2022 schedule, Nick said: "This year is exciting for us and we have even more planned than has been advertised, we’re just waiting for contracts to be signed.

"There is some misconception about what the venue is and does, so let me clarify.

"Historically the building was one venue with two rooms - this is no longer the case.

"It is two venues in one building and they operate independently - you can’t go from one to the other.

"They have separate entry and exits on different streets and the opening and closing times are staggered so that the customers from one do not have to interact or engage with the other.

"Minimum age for entry is 21 and we operate an under 25 ID policy, so if you’re fortunate to look under 25 then photo ID will be required.

"We also operate a strict policy of no sportswear (joggers, trackies, sports shorts etc). Smart casual (jeans and trainers) are ok.

"We definitely exceed customer expectations as everyone is amazed when they walk in as to how great it looks and more importantly ‘feels’.

"It’s just one of those rooms that has a fabulous vibe of it’s own.

"It’s a proper cosy entertainment venue for adults who don’t want the drama and associated abuse when going out for a drink these days.”

In addition to its programme of live events, from the end of May Origin will be opening every Sunday afternoon throughout the summer months.