Organisers announce 'back to the farm' theme as Mirfield Show returns with an action-packed day out

Chairman Jonathan Evans said: “Keep that date free and come and join us for an action-packed fun day out.

"The theme of the day is ‘back to the farm’ and we are planning lots of attractions around that theme.

“We aim to provide as many attractions free of charge because, as we all know, things are tough financially at the moment for everyone.”

Main ring events include the return of Bob Hogg’s Lamb National, as well as a sheepdog duck herding display.

Local dance schools, Katie Philpott and Sutton Dance, will be providing routines.

Other attractions on the show field include Pinxton Puppets, Arts Hub, inflatables and an agricultural display.

Music will be provided by the Grange Moor Brass Band, as well as other performers on the music stage.

There will also be animals from the Rare Breeds Trust, including alpacas, owls, sheep and donkeys. The small marquee will feature chick hatching with Eggucation plus bees, hedgehogs and other small animals.

There will be a packed “high street” of stalls for those who like a bit of retail therapy and a range of food vans to tempt all tastes.

Jonathan said: “It takes a lot of dedicated people to put on the show.

"It can be hard work – especially on the day. But it is immensely rewarding watching people enjoy themselves.

"We are always looking out for volunteers to become committee members or just to volunteer on show weekend. If you think that you would like to be part of our show, please visit www.mirfieldshow.com and follow the link to volunteer.”

Sarah Jones, head of competitions, said: “There are lots of competitions to enter on the day - horticultural, baking and handicrafts, and loads of competitions for children to enter. Entry is free.

"And why not bring along your dog for our Fun Dog Show? Check out the website for the full schedules.”

Tickets priced £6 are available in advance via the website and at selected shops. These will be available until 12pm on Saturday, August 19, and up to midnight online.