International artists making debuts with the Orchestra of Opera North include Danish cellist Andreas Brantelid in Gulda’s wild Cello Concerto, Nigerian-American soprano Francesca Chiejina in Strauss’ Four Last Songs, and conductors Joana Carneiro and Andrew Grams.

As well as performing in the traditional Christmas Gala in Dewsbury, the Chorus of Opera North joins the ensemble for a concert pairing Holst’s Planets with Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms. World premieres of brand-new commissions sit alongside symphonic crowd-pleasers throughout the orchestral season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing audiences for Dewsbury Lunchtime Chamber Concerts can look forward to a programme extending into summer 2024, and larger ensembles performing works including Mahler’s Fourth Symphony and Bach’s Third Brandenburg Concerto.

Opera North Music Director Garry Walker conducting the Orchestra of Opera North. (Photo credit: Justin Slee)

Following some special summer events as part of the Year of Music, Organ Curator David Pipe’s programme for Huddersfield Town Hall’s famous Father Willis instrument begins in September, with international guests including Alessandro Bianchi, Katelyn Emerson and Carolyn Craig; the return of Organist Emeritus Gordon Stewart; and a special evening performance of Messiaen’s La Nativité du Seigneur leading up to Christmas.

More details can be found by visiting https://www.operanorth.co.uk/news/announcing-kirklees-concert-season-2023-24/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad