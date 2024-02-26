Olympic swimmer and double Commonwealth champion Chris Cook backs calls for re-opening of Dewsbury Sports Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Swimmer Chris Cook, who won gold for England in the 50 and 100 metre breaststroke finals at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, said the closure of the sports centre has raised concerns not only for local residents but also for other communities facing similar challenges.
Chris, who also represented Great Britain at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, revealed that he was inspired to pursue swimming as a serious sport at the age of nine after witnessing the Olympics.
He emphasised the pivotal role that swimming and leisure centres play as community hubs, saying that beyond fostering growth mindsets, these facilities serve as crucial resources for communities.
"I have worked with high school students in the area, and I've seen first-hand the positive impact that sports facilities can have on their lives," he said.
Chris expressed concern about the decreasing availability of such opportunities for young people.
"It's a real shame these opportunities are becoming less available for our young people and communities,” he said.
“More communities are also being impacted by similar closures.
"I would urge the government to prioritise funding to these valuable spaces where health and well-being would reduce a huge level of stress on the NHS."
Dewsbury Sports Centre closed following the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in the building in September 2023.
A campaign group, Stop the Closures, has been formed and is calling for the centre to re-open.