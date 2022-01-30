Old Bank Academy welcomes first pupils to its new early years unit

Youngsters in their hoodies at the new early years unit at Old Bank Academy, Mirfield

Since joining Impact Education, the multi academy trust has supported Old Bank Academy in developing the reception area into an early years unit with lots of space for nursery and reception pupils.

Head teacher Judy Wood said: “Impact Education helped us create an early years unit to benefit all children.

"Putting both settings together works very well and benefits the reception pupils because they are not moving into a new environment with new staff. Instead they are continuing their learning journey where they are safe and familiar.”

Reece Newby, five, left, and Rey Holmes, three, enjoy some play time

To mark the opening, each of the youngsters received an Old Bank Academy hoodie.

The nursery and reception pupils have access to high quality early learning provision resourced by Early Excellence in both indoor and outdoor learning environments.

As the three-year-old children attend the morning nursery sessions, the reception students get a combination of social interaction in the morning while enjoying their afternoons with independence.

Judy added: “The older children are very caring towards the younger ones, which helps both age groups develop their social skills and attitudes needed as they grow.

"At the same time, the younger ones look up to the older pupils who increase in independence and competence.”

Like most primary schools, Old Bank Academy has a three-entry window each year, with the next intake opening at Easter. With limited places available, the academy encourages parents and carers to visit the school and register their interest now before places get filled up.