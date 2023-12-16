The official Liverpool FC Supporters Club for West Yorkshire (OLSC) has raised £8,500 for a men’s suicide prevention charity in the Spen Valley through a fundraising walk and bike ride.

Six OLSC members cycled 40 miles from Manchester to Cleckheaton, and 33 members walked approximately 11 miles from Huddersfield Town Hall to Liversedge Cricket Club to raise the money for Andy’s Man Club.

The cheque presentation took place last Sunday (December 10).

On top of their fundraising efforts, OLSC will also donate around £500 to Cleckheaton food bank.

Janet Lonsdale (right) and Ian Thornton (third from left), OLSC members, present the cheque to Stephen Hubbard (second from left), of Andy's Man Club

AMC started in Halifax seven years ago and now has more than 150 branches across the UK, including Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton and Brighouse.

Paul Shaw has enjoyed being part of the OLSC for many years, but it was not until other members suggested donating to AMC earlier this year that he heard about the charity.

Paul said: "The last three years I've been ill with cancer and mental issues.

"I go [to AMC meetings] every Monday, it was a way in for me. They are a fantastic charity.

“It's a place when you go you don't feel alone, you can talk to people, it's suicide prevention.

"I started going about nine months ago and it has been a real eye opener, an unbelievable charity."

The West Yorkshire OLSC has been running for around 30 years. Members travel by coach to Liverpool home games, where each member donates an item to the Liverpool food bank.

Last year they raised around £5,000 for Kirkwood Hospice.