The School’s Out! partnership, which will take place between Monday, October 24 and Friday, October 28, will provide a safe space for young people across the district to enjoy free activities such as multi-sports and dancing.

A spokesperson from Kirklees Council said; “We are delighted to again work with partners and local organisations in providing a whole host of activities during the school holidays.

“The School’s Out! programme helps children to stay active and healthy, boosting their mental and physical wellbeing.

A free spooky spectacular will take place at Crow Nest Adventure Playground in Dewsbury.

“School’s Out! is jointly organised by Kirklees Council, partners and community groups, with sessions running across the district and supporting children and families by including free food.

“The activities are for children and young people who receive free school meals, but spaces may also be available for those who don’t.

“The programme aims to help our children and young people enjoy the best start in life.”

The free activities include:

Mirfield Free Grammar School will be hosting free multi-sports and indoor games.

Multi-sports and indoor games at Mirfield free Grammar on Kitson Hill Road - Monday, October 24, to Thursday, October 27, noon until 4pm. Multi-sports and dancing at Fieldhead Primary Academy in Birstall - Monday, October 24, to Friday, October 28, 9.30am until 2.30pm. Multi-sports and dancing at Highbank Junior School in Liversedge - Monday, October 24, to Friday, October 28, 9.30am until 2.30pm. Spooky spectacular at Bleak House in Batley - Tuesday, October 25, to Friday, October 28, 10am until 2pm. Spooky spectacular at Crow Nest Adventure Playground in Dewsbury - Monday, October 24, to Thursday, October 27, 10am until 2pm. Drop in activities for young people at Crow Nest Adventure Playground in Dewsbury - Monday, October 24, Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27, 3pm until 7pm. General activities, including Crunchy the Pony, at Thornhill Community Pre-school on Edge Lane - Tuesday, October 25 and Wednesday, October 26, 10am until 2pm. Multi-sports and indoor games at Heckmondwike Community centre - Monday, October 24, to Thursday, October 27, 6.30pm until 7.30pm.

For more information, contact [email protected]

