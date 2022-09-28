Gareth Vincent Price, who was well-known among North Kirklees bowling clubs, died peacefully at his home in Soothill, on August 27, aged 68, following a short illness.

Born on August 6, 1954, to Mr and Mrs William Edward Price, of Cobden Street, Batley, Mr Price was the youngest of three children and, along with his siblings Denise and Mary, was brought up on West Park Road, Healey. He was educated at St Mary's Catholic Primary, Holy Spirit Catholic Primary and St John Fisher.

Having served his apprenticeship as a barber at Spence Hairdressers after leaving school in 1969, Mr Price started his own business, Gareth's Gentlemen's Hairdressing, in Batley in 1982, which he ran for 38 years up until his retirement in March 2020.

He married Claire Farrar at Central Methodist Church on September 21, 1974.

The popular business owner enjoyed crown green bowling and rugby league. He played as a scrum-half for St John Fisher and Batley Boys Amateurs. He was a lifelong supporter of Batley RLFC and was appointed as the first manager of its academy team in 1991.

Mr Price took up bowling in 1992 and bowled for 30 years, making many friends while playing for Batley Rugby Taverners, Batley Rugby and, in more recent years, with Hanging Heaton and Thornhill. He was also a member of Soothill.

He also represented the Heavy Woollen Inter District Bowling Team, as well as entering many competitions in England, and as far away as Cyprus, with success.

Following his passing, a minute's silence was held before Batley Bulldogs’ game with Bradford Bulls at Mount Pleasant on September 4 and his funeral service, led by Celebrant Sarah Renton, took place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on September 22.

Mr Price leaves his wife Claire, children Matthew and Katy, her partner Stephen, grandson Samuel and his partner Melissa, great granddaughter Kira, along with sisters Denise and Mary.

The family would like to convey their heartfelt gratitude to those who attended the service and also for all the messages of sympathy and flowers received.

Funeral arrangements were provided by George Brooke Ltd and caterers were Rustic Ridge.