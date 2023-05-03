The event, which is due to take place on Sunday, May 7 from 12.30pm at St Andrew's C of E Church, invites people to bring their own picnic, as well as something for a sharing table, while there will be family activities, children’s games, a tombola and a raffle, in addition to a fancy dress competition.

The day has been organised by the Oakenshaw Residents Association Social Group and St Andrew’s C of E Church, in partnership with Woodlands Primary School and local residents and businesses, following the success of last year’s Platinum Jubilee Big Lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Ferdinand, member of the Oakenshaw Residents Association, said: “Myself and a small group of volunteers have been planning this event for quite a few week’s now.

Volunteers outside St Andrew's Church preparing for Oakenshaw's Coronation Big Lunch celebration this Sunday. From the left, Vanessa Waller, Max Waller, seven, Colin Mitchell, Maisie Waller, 10, Brendan Waller, Margaret Throp, Mick Dickinson, Eileen Longson, Emma Ferdinand, Louise Dunnington, Sandra Bailey and Ian Gilbert.

“We are just an enthusiastic bunch of people who want to bring everyone together to have fun.

“Last year’s Jubilee event was brilliant, we had so much fun and lots of people wanted us to do it again, but obviously at the time we weren't expecting to have a coronation this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am all for bringing the community together and, for me, the coronation is another excuse for me to be able to do that.

“Hopefully it will be a good event. Come along and join in the celebration for the coronation of our new King. This is a historic occasion and we want people to come along and have fun.”

Organisers Emma Ferdinand, right, and Louise Dunnington preparing for Oakenshaw's Coronation Big Lunch.

The Coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort takes place the day before the village’s celebrations, on Saturday May 6, and Emma, who met Camilla in 2019 having been nominated for her inspirational work on disability inclusion, revealed she is ‘excited’ about the historical day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am really excited for the day itself and the chance to have that celebration with family, friends and residents of the village,” she said.

“I am really interested to see what it is going to be like to have Charles as King. I know he has been in the role for a few months now but this feels more official. I am excited to see how things will go under his reign.

“The fact that he is interested in the people, community, environment and sustainability means there is a lot of opportunity for us as a country to take that on board.

Volunteers, from left, Karen Evans, Lindsey Sutherland and Joan Tomlinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was fortunate enough to be invited to a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace and met the Duchess of Cornwall.

“I was not one of those ‘scheduled’ to meet the Duchess but she picked me out from the reception line-up and spoke with me for about a minute. Mostly when I use the wheelchair, I'm used to being ignored, so I was even more surprised and pleased that she wanted to meet me.”

The Oakenshaw Residents Association has also recently set up a coffee morning, which takes place at the church on the second Saturday of every month, subject to church services, from 10am to 2pm.

“We want to make the church a hub for the community so we have set up a monthly coffee morning and crafty cafe,” Emma said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oakenshaw Residents Association Social Group volunteer Emma Ferdinand, meeting Camilla, the Queen Consort, in 2019 at a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

“We also throw in adhoc coffee mornings here and there. It is a good way to bring people together.”