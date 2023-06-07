‘Now then mardy bum’: 12 uniquely Wakefield and Yorkshire insults and their history

News you can trust since 1858
The Yorkshire dialect is nothing if not unique, with locals creating their own unique quips over the years - including an array of insults.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST

To those who live here, there is nothing unusual about the way we speak, but the Yorkshire dialect is often thought of as simple speech for simple folk.

But it has a long and ancient history, with many words reflective of the language used by the Angles, Saxons and Vikings, and most of the distinctive words date back to when the Romans left Britain around 400AD.

The Angles laid the first foundations of the Yorkshire dialect and it still retains many old words that have since been discarded from Standard English.

Key characteristics include shorted vowel sounds, dropped ‘h’ and ‘g’ sounds at the start and end of words, and the letter ‘t’ generally being half pronounced, or dropped all together.

The unique turn of phrase has brought with it a number of classic insults over the years that only true Yorkshire folk can deliver with such passion, fury and annoyance.

How many of these do you know?

Used to describe someone in a bad mood, the term mardy has spurned a number of common phrases, including mardy bum, mardy cow and mardy b*gger.

1. Mardy bum

Derogatory, but fairly inoffensive now, this slang term is used to call someone a fool or an idiot.

2. Pillock

This phrase is used to describe a person who is in a grump or a foul mood.

3. Got monk on

Originally used to refer to offal that was produced en masse in lines in West Yorkshire, the linens and odour of were informally referred to as Waz Socks, but the term is now used to describe a person with no point or worth.

4. Wazzock

