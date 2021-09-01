Nostalgia with Margaret Watson: Happy classroom memories

ALL SMILES: The first pupils to attend Templefield Girls’ Secondary Modern School on Temple Road, Dewsbury, when it opened as a girls’ only school in July 1940

This picture is 80 years-old and may be a bit fuzzy and the faces hard to identify, but it is an important piece of social history and therefore well worth the showing.

And, if you spend time looking at it, you might, like me, get a warm feeling because it says much about what life used to be like for people of my generation.

The photograph was taken in 1940 and shows the first pupils to attend Dewsbury’s first all girls’ school – Templefield – which had opened that day.

Until then, all schools in Dewsbury, apart from the grammar schools, were mixed, although most had separate classrooms for boys and girls as well as separate playgrounds.

Templefield was one of a number of schools which Dewsbury Education Committee at that time had agreed to build to improve the education of the working classes.

The school, on Temple Road, cost £33,500 to build, a huge sum in those days, but the land on which it stood was donated by Alderman Frederick Greenwood.

One of the most interesting features of the school was a purpose-built flat which contained a living room, bedroom and bathroom, to be used by the girls as part of their instructions on housewifery.

The photograph was sent in by Ruth Collette, the granddaughter of Mrs Betty Croft (nee Clegg), who was one of the school’s first pupils and who is pictured on the front row.

Now, at the age of 94 and still living in Dewsbury, Betty’s dearest wish is that one day she may pick up the Reporter and see her much cherished picture in it.

Her granddaughter, Ruth, included with the photograph some of her grandmother’s memories of Dewsbury, the town where she was born and in which she has lived all her life.

Betty, who had five sisters and one brother, still has warm memories of her first day at Templefield and the pride she felt at being chosen to go there.

She remembers how all the girls on the first day were lined up in the school hall to be photographed by Mark Cross, Dewsbury’s leading photographer.

The school opened during the war and the pupils were all expected to take it in turns to do fire-watching, which Betty and her sister, June, did regularly.

Betty still remembers the air raid shelters built in the school grounds which had been covered by lawns, and the girls had regularly to practise going in and out of them.

She also has vivid memories of the interior of the school, especially the beautiful ceiling and wooden floors in the school hall which can be seen in the picture above.

Betty’s father, Vernon Clegg, was verger at nearby St Matthew’s Church.

Part of his duties was to deal with all the special wedding licences during the war.

She recalls there were always young couples knocking on their door to get their licences so they could marry before the men went to war.

Betty, who was born in 1928, also remembers how she and her sister, June, were often called upon to do fire-watching duties at St Matthew’s Church.

She left Templefield when she was 14, to work as an apprentice weaver at a local mill.

She remembers weaving blankets for the soldiers fighting in the war.

Betty also has happy memories of the dances she attended with her sisters at Dewsbury Town Hall, and how the “black-out” restrictions often impeded their journey home

Sometimes it was so dark they had to walk with one foot on the curb and one foot on the road so they didn’t lose their way, which many people did if they didn’t follow the road in the way they had.

Betty married Stanley Croft and they had one daughter, Eileen, who married and took the name Greaves.

Over the years, thousands of Dewsbury girls have attended Templefield School which sadly closed some 30 years ago due to changes in the local education system

Some years ago, Barbara Hill, of Thornhill, wrote to me about her first day at Templefield in 1945 and, much to her embarrassment, was late.

She had come from a much smaller school, St Mary’s C of E School in Savile Town, and hadn’t realised how long it would take her to walk there.

Her previous school had only been at the bottom of the street where she lived and it had only taken her a couple of minutes to get there.

“I arrived at the main entrance with my mother to be met by Miss Gledhill, the science and music teacher and was taken down to the assembly hall where the new intake had gathered,” Barbara recalled.

“It was a lovely school where we were taught manners and encouraged to eat a little of everything served us and told never to spread salt all over the food but to put a little on the edge of the plate.”

She also recalled how the Templefield pupils would volunteer to help at an annual old folks’ treat organised by a local voluntary organisation and held in the school dining hall.

“We used to help serve the teas and did the washing up afterwards. Both the preparation of the meals and the washing up were done in the school’s domestic science room,” she recalled.

“We were also taught to be respectful of older people, and always to say please and thank you, and if you were on a bus you must give up your seat for your elders.”

The school is still there on Temple Road and when you pass you can still hear the laughter of children in the playground.

For it is now an infants’ school, and the laughter you hear comes from both boys and girls.

I wonder what Betty and Barbara would think!