Allan Clegg (third from left) and door staff at Batley Variety Club.
Allan Clegg (third from left) and door staff at Batley Variety Club.

NOSTALGIA: Take a walk down memory lane and step back inside the Batley Variety Club

We're turning back the clock and stepping back inside Batley's most iconic music venue.
By Jessica Barton
Published 25th Mar 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:56 BST

Many stars graced the stage of the former Batley Variety Club during the 1960s and 70s including, Tina Turner, Tom Jones, Roy Orbison, Louis Armstong, Olivia Newton-John, Morecambe and Wise, Dusty Springfield and Ken Dodd.

To celebrate the stars of Batley Variety, here are 21 pictures that will take you back to the iconic venue on Bradford Road.

Owner James Corrigan at the club.

1. Memories of Batley Variety Club

Owner James Corrigan at the club. Photo: YPN

Building of the Batley Variety Club.

2. Memories of Batley Variety Club

Building of the Batley Variety Club. Photo: SUB

Building of the Batley Variety Club.

3. Memories of Batley Variety Club

Building of the Batley Variety Club. Photo: SUB

Building of the Batley Variety Club.

4. Memories of Batley Variety Club

Building of the Batley Variety Club. Photo: SUB

