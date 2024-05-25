The Batley Variety Club.The Batley Variety Club.
The Batley Variety Club.

NOSTALGIA: Are you really from Dewsbury, Batley or Spen if you haven’t done these 25 things?

By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Nov 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 15:25 BST
Dewsbury, Batley and the Spen Valley - love the area or loathe it, you will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in North Kirklees.

Dewsbury, Batley and Spen certainly have their ups and downs but it is these quirks that make it the home we know and love.

From frequenting the fabled Frontier to getting your dabbers out at the Mecca, there’s so much that sets us apart from the rest of Yorkshire and beyond.

You’re not really from Dewsbury, Batley and Spen if you haven’t…

Love it or loathe it, you will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in North Kirklees.

1. Spent the night at this iconic venue

Love it or loathe it, you will share a lot of these memories if you grew up in North Kirklees. Photo: Jake Oakley

Photo Sales
You can't beat a leisurely stroll, or cycle, on the Spen Valley Greenway.

2. The Greenway

You can't beat a leisurely stroll, or cycle, on the Spen Valley Greenway. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
All aboard! The infamous Real Ale Trail has stops at Batley, Dewsbury and Mirfield before venturing out to Huddersfield, Slaithwaite, Marsden, Greenfield and Stalybridge. And back again!

3. Hopping on a train for the Real Ale Trail

All aboard! The infamous Real Ale Trail has stops at Batley, Dewsbury and Mirfield before venturing out to Huddersfield, Slaithwaite, Marsden, Greenfield and Stalybridge. And back again! Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Showcase Cinemas, just off the M62 at Junction 27 in Birstall, has been wowing audiences since 1989.

4. Movie night!

Showcase Cinemas, just off the M62 at Junction 27 in Birstall, has been wowing audiences since 1989. Photo: jpress

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyBatleyNostalgiaNorth KirkleesYorkshireMecca