Northorpe Hall Create Group prepare to get muddy to raise funds

Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust, Mirfiled.

Staff, volunteers and young people of the Create Group at Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust in Mirfield, will be sliding down mud slides, diving into water skips and conquering inflatables at the T3 Farm Challenge to raise money for the group.

The Create Group is a fun and nurturing group for children aged 8-17 with learning difficulties. The money raised will enable Northorpe Hall to deliver sensory activities in a safe space outside - which has been requested by the young people who attend the group.

Erika Farey, project leader of the Create Group, said: “Create is really important to our young people.

“For some it’s the only club they attend, it’s a creative, safe and nurturing environment.

“We support the young people to develop confidence, form positive relationships, a sense of group identity, and above all to have fun!”

Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust is a charity that improves the lives of young people up to age 25, particularly disadvantaged young people in need of support - with the main focus being on mental health and emotional wellbeing.

The Create Group meets every Wednesday, in the school term, at Northorpe Hall, with sessions lasting 90 minutes.

The T3 Farm Challenge will take place on the 25th June.