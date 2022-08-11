Northern issues 'do not travel' warning to passengers across Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern advises customers ‘Do Not Travel’ on RMT strike dates next week as skeleton timetable is revealed

The operator has published the timetable for the skeleton service it will operate next week as the latest round of strike action by the RMT union and ‘work to rule’ measures by the TSSA union take place.

The overwhelming majority of services across the operator’s 550-station network will be cancelled, with hourly services on just six routes confirmed as operational.

The skeleton services will run on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20 and will run between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

They are:

Leeds to Sheffield via Wakefield Westgate

Leeds to York via Micklefield

Leeds to Bradford Forster Square

Leeds to Skipton

Leeds to Ilkley

Liverpool to Alderley Edge via Chat Moss, Manchester Piccadilly and Manchester Airport

Given the limited number of services in place, Northern’s advice to customers is ‘Do Not Travel’.

Rail users should also expect significant disruption on the morning after strike days – Friday, August 19 and Sunday, August 21, as fleet displacement will mean services will not start until much later in the morning, after the usual rush-hour peak.

For more information, Northern's customers should visit: northernrailway.co.uk/strikes

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “The combination of RMT strikes and ‘work to rule’ measures by the TSSA union will make this round of industrial action worse than the two previous occasions this summer.

“We will be able to operate less than 100 of the nearly 2,000 services we would normally provide to customers across the North of England. We’ve done everything we can to offer a skeleton service on the parts of our network where we’re able to - but our advice, unfortunately, has to be ‘Do Not Travel’.