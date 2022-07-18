Northern issues 'do not travel' warning to customers across Yorkshire

Given the expected high temperatures and weather warnings issued by government, the train operator is urging customers to stay indoors and keep cool.

Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern, said: “We don’t issue ‘Do Not Travel’ notices lightly, but given the guidance published by government and expected disruption caused by extreme temperatures, we feel this is the safest advice for our customers.

“There will be blanket speed reductions in place and a limited timetable in operation throughout the region.”

Northern’s announcement follows Network Rail’s decision to close the East Coast Main Line (ECML) between 12pm and 8pm tomorrow for all locations between London King’s Cross and York and Leeds due to the extreme weather.

Northern's tips for travelling in the heat:

Carry a bottle of water with you to keep hydrated

If waiting at a station, try and find a safe spot in the shade

If you do have to go into the sun, apply some suncream and wear a hat

If you start to feel ill; do not board the train, speak to a member of staff or use the help point at the station

For more information, please visit: northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates/check-before-you-travel