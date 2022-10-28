Earlier this year, Kirklees Council invited local organisations to apply for part of £1 million in funding, to improve and expand youth facilities across the district.

This funding has been put in place by the council and its partners to enhance what’s on offer for 13 to 19-year-olds in Kirklees - or up to age 25 for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

With the application process now complete, Kirklees Council have announced that over 15 voluntary and community groups across the district will receive funding for a huge range of projects - Including five in North Kirklees.

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities.

One organisation which has received the funding is Sensory World on Old Westgate in Dewsbury.

The funding has allowed Sensory World - a multi sensory play centre for babies, children and adults - to create an interactive sensory floor and to expand their range of accessible equipment and facilities - including a disabled bed and hoist.

Linda Homes, owner of Sensory World, said: “Sensory World has been set up since 2014 and we have grown to become bigger than I ever expected.

“We were originally a children’s play centre for children with autism, but now we have a lot more adults visiting us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Graves and Rowena Kyle with the new interactive floor at Sensory World, Dewsbury.

“We applied for the funding because the toilet facility just didn't serve this purpose. People were also asking if we had adult changing beds and hoist ect.

“When I got the email from Kirklees to say I had got the funding - considering I am 62-years-old - I ran up and down the cafe at the centre like a five year old. It was a dream come true.

“I really owe Kirklees Council a big thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the new equipment is now in-situ at Sensory World, the only facility of this kind in the district.

Other projects being funded in North Kirklees include:

Heckmondwike Community Centre - The funding will go towards the creation of two additional community rooms, so that more young people can use the building. Ravensthorpe Community Centre - The funding will be a contribution to a new extension, making it more inclusive for all and improving cooking and dining facilities. Fanwood Activity Centre, Gomersal - The funding will allow new outdoor facilities to be developed, this will support wellbeing, mental health and physical health. Dewsbury Moor Sports Club - The funding will contribute to improved facilities, enabling more participation in sports, especially for girls.

These projects are being delivered under ‘Our Space’ – a new way of providing great places for children and young people to visit, meet friends, make friends, access support and join in a whole host of high-quality activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “Our Space is a fantastic concept which will mean more young people from age 13 upwards can access excellent, safe and inclusive facilities.

“We’re excited to be working with a wide variety of partner organisations, all sharing the aim to make Kirklees youth provision even better for many years to come.