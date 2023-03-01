Are you looking to move to North kirklees? If so, here are the 11 up-and-coming areas you might want to consider.

If you’re looking to move house, you might be wondering where the up-and-coming areas of North kirklees are. This is a question the England and Wales census can help us answer.

One of its results is a measure of household deprivation. By comparing the scores from the 2011 census with those from the 2021 census, we can see which neighbourhoods are less deprived than they were before.

There are lots of possible ways to measure household deprivation, and the method used by the Office for National Statistics doesn’t take income into account.

Instead, it looks at four different measures: unemployment, low qualification levels, poor health and bad housing.

Across England and Wales as a whole, more than half of households (52 per cent) were deprived in at least one of these four possible ways when the census took place in 2021 - that’s 12.8 million households.

But this is a fall from the decade before, when the figure was 58 per cent.

The census also divides England and Wales into more than 7,000 smaller areas of between 5,000 and 15,000 residents, called middle-layer super output areas.

For each of these areas, it publishes how many households were deprived in at least one of its four measures.

Here are the 11 areas of North Kirklees where the proportion of deprived households fell the most between 2011 and 2021.

1 . Batley Central In the Batley Central area, 32 per cent of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 20.7 per cent. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Mirfield Central and Hopton In the Mirfield Central and Hopton area, 52 per cent of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 41.8 per cent. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Dewsbury Central and Westborough In the Dewsbury Central and Westborough area, 37.9 per cent of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 29.1 per cent. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd In the Wilton Park, Carlinghow and Brookroyd area, 47 per cent of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 38.4 per cent. Photo: Google Photo Sales