North Kirklees trio 'incredibly proud' to receive New Year's Honours

Roger Burnley

Roger Burnley, of Mirfield, chief executive of Asda Stores Ltd, has been awarded a CBE for services to the food supply chain and helping to feed the nation during the pandemic.

Mr Burnley said: “I am incredibly proud, and humbled, by this recognition.

“Everyone in the UK food industry has done an amazing job against the relentless backdrop of the Covid pandemic and no one more so than our fantastic Asda colleagues, who have worked tirelessly and selflessly throughout to feed the nation.”

Alison Lowe, left, with Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin

Andrew Wright, of Mirfield, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to public libraries.

Mr Wright is Kirklees Council's library development manager and has worked in public libraries for more than 30 years.

Highlights in his career include being part of the design team for one of the biggest city libraries built this century, serving as National Association of Children’s and Schools Librarians secretary and winning national awards for mobile library design.

He said: “I was surprised and extremely proud to be notified of my award in the New Year’s Honours list.

Andrew Wright

"It’s been a real privilege to work with so many great people in public libraries over the years, in Kirklees and Wakefield, as well as regionally and nationally.

"I feel that this award is testament to all the exceptional teams that it’s been an honour to work with.”