The half term bundle is the latest in a series of community-inspired promotions led by the Snappy Shopper and its partnering retailers as it aims to help local stores support their communities in what are increasingly difficult financial times for everyone.

Available on the Snappy Shopper app from over 100 stores across the UK, the half term bundle will cost just 1p and will include items with a combined retail value of over £7.

Each bundle will contain:

Two x single Creme eggs (RRP: 75p each)

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons 95g (RRP: £1.25)

Robinsons Apple & Blackcurrant 900ml (RRP: £1.59)

Walkers crisps multipack (RRP: £1.99)

Packet of McVities Chocolate Digestives (RRP: £1.75)

Haribo Starmix 140g (RRP: £1)

The promotion will only be available on Tuesday, March 28 at Go Local Pam's in Dewsbury and Premier Notay's in Batley.

Mike Callachan, Snappy Shopper CEO said: “Local retailers and their communities have always been at the heart of everything we do at Snappy Shopper.

“As the cost-of-living crisis has escalated over the past few months, we’ve been committed to doing our utmost to lend that helping hand, alongside our retailers, to our customers who might be struggling to cope with rising costs.

“The responses to our recent 1p bundles have been unprecedented, which has prompted us to ensure our retailer’s local communities are provided for this holiday with our half term 1p bundle.”

One Snappy customer described a recent bundle as “So helpful for people struggling with the cost of living”.

Another posted on Facebook: “Just had a delivery of the one penny bundle and other items. Came within 15 mins of ordering. Top service and a bargain too!”

Both Snappy Shopper and participating retailers will pick up the cost of the promotion, while Snappy Shopper is also investing heavily in marketing to raise awareness and support local retailers.