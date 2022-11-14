Services and parades were held across the borough on Sunday to remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their country since World War I.

In Mirfield, thousands of people lined the streets for what is widely regarded as the largest remembrance parade outside of London.

Mayor of Mirfield, Coun Vivien Lees-Hamilton, said: “People should never forget and the situation in Ukraine is another reason why people should never forget.

Mirfield's Remembrance Parade and Service.

“It is a huge sacrifice for the future that we have now. You would have thought that world leaders would have learnt from history going forward and not be so wasteful of life any more.

“It means a lot to the residents of Mirfield and I am proud to represent our town and our people. It is a great honour. Paying our respects is very important and Mirfield always pulls together when the need arises.”

Paying tribute to Tim Wood, landlord at the Old Colonial who helped organise the parade, the Mayor said: “Tim has been fantastic, not just this year but over the decades. It was my pleasure to work alongside him this year. It is a massive amount of work.”

Mr Wood added: “The crowds turned out in increasing numbers. All the planning and preparation for this event all fitted together to make Mirfield’s Remembrance Parade and Service a great success.

Mirfield's Remembrance Parade.

“It has a great national reputation over the years.

“Instilling the sentiment of remembrance to the younger generation, as a tradition, should never, ever, be downgraded. We work very hard to ensure that the younger generation is always involved at every level.”

In Dewsbury, a service, organised by Rev Neil Walpole, was held at the town’s Minster, followed by wreaths being laid outside the remembrance garden.

Attendees included Lord Lieutenant Iqbal Bhana, Deputy Mayor of Kirklees Coun Cahal Burke, former Mayor of Kirklees Eric Firth, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood.

During his address, Rev Walpole referred to the tragic death of Huddersfield teenager, Khayri Mclean, who was killed outside his school in September.

He said: “Our nation is broken and hurting and a battle is taking place for the very souls of our young people.

“If the death of a child in our community - and it could just as easily have taken place more locally here in Dewsbury - doesn’t disturb us and hurt us sufficiently to drive us to search for and find answers; if as a community we are failing to protect our young people, as opposed to an act of remembrance, we are committing acts of forgetfulness.

“It is as though we are forgetting the sacrifice that was made for us by so many - the sacrifice that should have set us free.”

Councillor Vivien Lees-Hamilton, Mayor of Mirfield.

MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater, said she was “proud and honoured” to join the Batley and Birstall Royal British Legion at the Batley war memorial for a minute’s silence on Armistice Day before attending services across her constituency to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Ms Leadbeater joined veterans in Batley, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

She laid wreaths in Batley Memorial Gardens, at Green Park in Heckmondwike, and in Cleckheaton Memorial Park.

She said: “I was proud and honoured to attend Remembrance Day services in Batley, Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike. Each one was extremely well organised and there was a fantastic turnout, which presents a powerful show of unity and compassion remembering all those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Ms Leadbeater was represented by members of her family and staff team at other services in Birstall, Birkenshaw, East Bierley, Liversedge, and Roberttown.

At the Heckmondwike tribute, Brunel James, Vicar of Cleckheaton, led a service in Green Park where local school children played poignant music and read passages from the Bible.

Tim Wood, landlord at the Old Colonial in Mirfield, who helped to organise the town's Remembrance Parade.

Mr James said: “It was a lovely gathering, including a big contingent of ex-service bikers, which was quite spectacular.

“It was extremely well organised and it’s a credit to everyone involved. The Standard-Bearers from the Heckmondwike and Spenborough British Legions were there and the music was played beautifully.”

Vicar of Cleckheaton Brunel James with youngsters Rohan Lightfoot, left, and Chandri Patel, middle, who helped at the remembrance service in Heckomdwike's Green Park.