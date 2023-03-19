Parties are beginning to outline their candidates as the local elections approach.

On Thursday, May 4, voters across the 23 Kirklees wards will have the opportunity to vote in a new councillor for their local area.

This year, voters will need to show an accepted form of photo ID including a passport, driver’s licence or blue badge.

The Labour Party’s candidates in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen are as follows:

Batley East: Coun Habiban Zaman

Batley West: Coun Yusra Hussain

Birstall and Birkenshaw: Julie Smith

Cleckheaton: Khalid Patel

Dewsbury East: Paul Moore

Dewsbury South: Coun Nosheen Dad

Dewsbury West: Coun Darren O’Donovan

Heckmondwike: Coun Aafaq Butt

Liversedge and Gomersal: Emily Warrillow

Mirfield: Geoff Kernan

Coun Shabir Pandor, leader of Kirklees Council and the Kirklees Labour Group, said: “Since the last time the people of Kirklees went to the polls, we’ve had three Prime Ministers, four Chancellors of the Exchequer and one financial crash caused by this Conservative Government. After thirteen years of austerity, this has pushed local Councils closer to the edge than ever before and has meant Councils up and down the country have been facing some tough choices.

“But your Labour administration has been working hard to protect the most vulnerable in Kirklees and providing quality services. Providing support for families through the cost of living crisis, providing financial support to community groups for warm spaces, pushing forward an ambitious plan to regenerate our towns and villages, continuing to deliver the services we all depend upon – these are the things Kirklees Labour have been continuing to fight for in extraordinary circumstances.

“But we need a team from all corners of our community to keep fighting for Kirklees in the face of an incompetent, out of touch Conservative Government. We have Labour candidates who come from all walks of life who know their areas and they know the issues you are facing. I’m proud to endorse all our fantastic candidates who will help clean up the mess left by this Tory Government and take Kirklees from strength to strength.

Candidate for Batley East, Coun Habiban Zaman.

“Local opposition do not have the answers to the issues we are facing in Kirklees. Only a Labour Council supported by a Labour Government has the people and the plan to transform our home, communities, places and build a fairer, greener future for all.”

Candidate for Heckmondwike, Coun Aafaq Butt.