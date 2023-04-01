North Kirklees’ Conservative candidates for May local elections

The elections are to be held on Thursday, May 4, giving voters across the 23 Kirklees wards the chance to select a new councillor to represent their local area. This year, an additional seat is up for grabs in the Ashbrow ward.

On polling day, electors will need to show an accepted form of photo ID including a passport, driver’s licence or blue badge.

Labour previously revealed their candidates and now, the Conservatives have done the same. Coun David Hall, Party Leader said: “I am delighted that, once again, we have a talented team of candidates eager to prove themselves to the people of Kirklees.

The Kirklees Council local elections will take place on Thursday, May 4.

“Local council services have been run into the ground by fourteen years of inaction from Labour. Kirklees desperately needs an injection of new blood: people who care about their communities, people who listen, and people with energy and experience of getting things done. I am proud that we have such a capable and diverse team of professional people.

“They will be out campaigning for every vote this May, talking to residents about our ambitious commitments for better services and a lower council tax.”

The list of Conservative candidates for North kirklees is as follows:

Batley East: Hanif Mayet

Batley West: Mohammed Laher

Birstall and Birkenshaw: Joshua Sheard

Cleckheaton: Piers Briggs

Dewsbury East: Hazel Sharp

Dewsbury South: Sean Guy

Dewsbury West: Sajid Hussain

Heckmondwike: Keith Mallinson

Liversedge and Gomersal: Lisa Holmes

Mirfield: Itrat Ali