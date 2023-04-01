North Kirklees’ Conservative candidates for May local elections
More candidates have been revealed ahead of the May local elections.
The elections are to be held on Thursday, May 4, giving voters across the 23 Kirklees wards the chance to select a new councillor to represent their local area. This year, an additional seat is up for grabs in the Ashbrow ward.
On polling day, electors will need to show an accepted form of photo ID including a passport, driver’s licence or blue badge.
Labour previously revealed their candidates and now, the Conservatives have done the same. Coun David Hall, Party Leader said: “I am delighted that, once again, we have a talented team of candidates eager to prove themselves to the people of Kirklees.
“Local council services have been run into the ground by fourteen years of inaction from Labour. Kirklees desperately needs an injection of new blood: people who care about their communities, people who listen, and people with energy and experience of getting things done. I am proud that we have such a capable and diverse team of professional people.
“They will be out campaigning for every vote this May, talking to residents about our ambitious commitments for better services and a lower council tax.”
The list of Conservative candidates for North kirklees is as follows:
- Batley East: Hanif Mayet
- Batley West: Mohammed Laher
- Birstall and Birkenshaw: Joshua Sheard
- Cleckheaton: Piers Briggs
- Dewsbury East: Hazel Sharp
- Dewsbury South: Sean Guy
- Dewsbury West: Sajid Hussain
- Heckmondwike: Keith Mallinson
- Liversedge and Gomersal: Lisa Holmes
- Mirfield: Itrat Ali
For more information, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/council-and-democracy.aspx#voting-and-elections