News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

North Kirklees’ Conservative candidates for May local elections

More candidates have been revealed ahead of the May local elections.

By Abigail Marlow - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Apr 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

The elections are to be held on Thursday, May 4, giving voters across the 23 Kirklees wards the chance to select a new councillor to represent their local area. This year, an additional seat is up for grabs in the Ashbrow ward.

On polling day, electors will need to show an accepted form of photo ID including a passport, driver’s licence or blue badge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Labour previously revealed their candidates and now, the Conservatives have done the same. Coun David Hall, Party Leader said: “I am delighted that, once again, we have a talented team of candidates eager to prove themselves to the people of Kirklees.

The Kirklees Council local elections will take place on Thursday, May 4.
The Kirklees Council local elections will take place on Thursday, May 4.
The Kirklees Council local elections will take place on Thursday, May 4.
Most Popular

“Local council services have been run into the ground by fourteen years of inaction from Labour. Kirklees desperately needs an injection of new blood: people who care about their communities, people who listen, and people with energy and experience of getting things done. I am proud that we have such a capable and diverse team of professional people.

“They will be out campaigning for every vote this May, talking to residents about our ambitious commitments for better services and a lower council tax.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The list of Conservative candidates for North kirklees is as follows:

  • Batley East: Hanif Mayet
  • Batley West: Mohammed Laher
  • Birstall and Birkenshaw: Joshua Sheard
  • Cleckheaton: Piers Briggs
  • Dewsbury East: Hazel Sharp
  • Dewsbury South: Sean Guy
  • Dewsbury West: Sajid Hussain
  • Heckmondwike: Keith Mallinson
  • Liversedge and Gomersal: Lisa Holmes
  • Mirfield: Itrat Ali

For more information, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/council-and-democracy.aspx#voting-and-elections

Read More
North Kirklees’ Labour candidates for May local elections
North KirkleesLabourKirklees