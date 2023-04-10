The elections are to be held on Thursday, May 4, giving voters across the 23 Kirklees wards the chance to select a new councillor to represent their local area.

This year, an additional seat is up for grabs in the Ashbrow ward, making a total of 24 seats up for election.

Kirklees Council currently has a Labour majority with Labour (36 seats), Conservative (18 seats), Liberal Democrat (eight seats), Green (three seats), Holme Valley Independents (three seats) and other Independents (one seat).

The full list of candidates standing for North kirklees is as follows:

Batley East:

Simon Duffy - Green Party

Gill Long - Liberal Democrats

Hanif Mayet - Conservative

Habiban Zaman - Labour

Batley West:

Yusra Hussain - Labour

Mohammed Laher - Conservative

Stephen Long - Liberal Democrats

John Phillips - Green Party

Birstall and Birkenshaw:

Tahir Akram - Green Party

Joshua Sheard - Conservative

Julie Smith - Labour

Mark Steele - Social Democratic Party

Louise Walsh - Liberal Democrats

Cleckheaton:

Piers Briggs - Conservative

Khalid Patel - Labour

Andrew Pinnock - Liberal Democrats

Nicholas Whittingham - Green Party

Dewsbury East:

Paul Moore - Labour

Gideon Richards - Green Party

Hazel Sharp - Conservative

Dan Woodlock - Liberal Democrats

Dewsbury South:

Richard Beck - Independent

Toby Cooper - Green Party

Nosheen Dad - Labour

Sean Guy - Conservative

Dennis Hullock - Liberal Democrats

Dewsbury West:

Simon Cope - Green Party

Sajid Hussain - Conservative

Darren O’donovan - Labour

John Rossington - Liberal Democrats

Heckmondwike:

Aafaq Butt - Labour

Keith Mallinson - Conservative

Josie Pugsley - Liberal Democrats

Graham Simpson - Green Party

Liversedge and Gomersal:

Lisa Holmes - Conservative

Linda Simmons - Green Party

David Snee - Liberal Democrats

Emily Warrillow - labour

Mirfield:

Itrat Ali - Conservative

Stephen Bird - Liberal Democrats

Samuel Griffith-Jones - Reform UK

Geoff Kernan - Labour

Catherine Whittingham - Green Party

On polling day (May 4), electors will need to show an accepted form of photo ID including a passport, driver’s licence or blue badge.

In order to vote in May’s local elections, you also need to be registered to vote. The deadline to apply is Midnight on Monday, April 17.

However, if you don’t want to or can’t visit a Polling Station to vote this year, you can vote by post. The deadline to submit a completed application form to vote by post is 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.

You can apply for somebody to vote on your behalf, also known as a proxy vote. The deadline to apply to vote by proxy is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

The election count will be taking place on Friday, May 5, from 8.45am.

