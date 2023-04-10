News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Five people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
6 minutes ago Vodafone services down for thousands across the UK
35 minutes ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'
1 hour ago How King Charles’ coronation route is different from Queen Elizabeth’s
1 hour ago Michael Lerner dead at the age of 81
2 hours ago Full route for King Charles coronation procession is announced

North Kirklees’ candidates confirmed for May local elections

A full list of candidates have been revealed ahead of the May local elections.

By Jessica Barton
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The elections are to be held on Thursday, May 4, giving voters across the 23 Kirklees wards the chance to select a new councillor to represent their local area.

This year, an additional seat is up for grabs in the Ashbrow ward, making a total of 24 seats up for election.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kirklees Council currently has a Labour majority with Labour (36 seats), Conservative (18 seats), Liberal Democrat (eight seats), Green (three seats), Holme Valley Independents (three seats) and other Independents (one seat).

The Kirklees Council local elections will take place on Thursday, May 4.The Kirklees Council local elections will take place on Thursday, May 4.
The Kirklees Council local elections will take place on Thursday, May 4.
Most Popular

The full list of candidates standing for North kirklees is as follows:

Batley East:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Simon Duffy - Green Party
  • Gill Long - Liberal Democrats
  • Hanif Mayet - Conservative
  • Habiban Zaman - Labour

Batley West:

  • Yusra Hussain - Labour
  • Mohammed Laher - Conservative
  • Stephen Long - Liberal Democrats
  • John Phillips - Green Party

Birstall and Birkenshaw:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Tahir Akram - Green Party
  • Joshua Sheard - Conservative
  • Julie Smith - Labour
  • Mark Steele - Social Democratic Party
  • Louise Walsh - Liberal Democrats

Cleckheaton:

  • Piers Briggs - Conservative
  • Khalid Patel - Labour
  • Andrew Pinnock - Liberal Democrats
  • Nicholas Whittingham - Green Party

Dewsbury East:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Paul Moore - Labour
  • Gideon Richards - Green Party
  • Hazel Sharp - Conservative
  • Dan Woodlock - Liberal Democrats

Dewsbury South:

  • Richard Beck - Independent
  • Toby Cooper - Green Party
  • Nosheen Dad - Labour
  • Sean Guy - Conservative
  • Dennis Hullock - Liberal Democrats

Dewsbury West:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Simon Cope - Green Party
  • Sajid Hussain - Conservative
  • Darren O’donovan - Labour
  • John Rossington - Liberal Democrats

Heckmondwike:

  • Aafaq Butt - Labour
  • Keith Mallinson - Conservative
  • Josie Pugsley - Liberal Democrats
  • Graham Simpson - Green Party

Liversedge and Gomersal:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Lisa Holmes - Conservative
  • Linda Simmons - Green Party
  • David Snee - Liberal Democrats
  • Emily Warrillow - labour

Mirfield:

  • Itrat Ali - Conservative
  • Stephen Bird - Liberal Democrats
  • Samuel Griffith-Jones - Reform UK
  • Geoff Kernan - Labour
  • Catherine Whittingham - Green Party

On polling day (May 4), electors will need to show an accepted form of photo ID including a passport, driver’s licence or blue badge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order to vote in May’s local elections, you also need to be registered to vote. The deadline to apply is Midnight on Monday, April 17.

However, if you don’t want to or can’t visit a Polling Station to vote this year, you can vote by post. The deadline to submit a completed application form to vote by post is 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.

You can apply for somebody to vote on your behalf, also known as a proxy vote. The deadline to apply to vote by proxy is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

The election count will be taking place on Friday, May 5, from 8.45am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/council-and-democracy.aspx#voting-and-elections

Read More
Kirklees Council elections 2023: Everything you need to know ahead of polling da...
North KirkleesKirkleesKirklees CouncilLabourNorth