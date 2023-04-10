North Kirklees’ candidates confirmed for May local elections
A full list of candidates have been revealed ahead of the May local elections.
The elections are to be held on Thursday, May 4, giving voters across the 23 Kirklees wards the chance to select a new councillor to represent their local area.
This year, an additional seat is up for grabs in the Ashbrow ward, making a total of 24 seats up for election.
Kirklees Council currently has a Labour majority with Labour (36 seats), Conservative (18 seats), Liberal Democrat (eight seats), Green (three seats), Holme Valley Independents (three seats) and other Independents (one seat).
The full list of candidates standing for North kirklees is as follows:
Batley East:
- Simon Duffy - Green Party
- Gill Long - Liberal Democrats
- Hanif Mayet - Conservative
- Habiban Zaman - Labour
Batley West:
- Yusra Hussain - Labour
- Mohammed Laher - Conservative
- Stephen Long - Liberal Democrats
- John Phillips - Green Party
Birstall and Birkenshaw:
- Tahir Akram - Green Party
- Joshua Sheard - Conservative
- Julie Smith - Labour
- Mark Steele - Social Democratic Party
- Louise Walsh - Liberal Democrats
Cleckheaton:
- Piers Briggs - Conservative
- Khalid Patel - Labour
- Andrew Pinnock - Liberal Democrats
- Nicholas Whittingham - Green Party
Dewsbury East:
- Paul Moore - Labour
- Gideon Richards - Green Party
- Hazel Sharp - Conservative
- Dan Woodlock - Liberal Democrats
Dewsbury South:
- Richard Beck - Independent
- Toby Cooper - Green Party
- Nosheen Dad - Labour
- Sean Guy - Conservative
- Dennis Hullock - Liberal Democrats
Dewsbury West:
- Simon Cope - Green Party
- Sajid Hussain - Conservative
- Darren O’donovan - Labour
- John Rossington - Liberal Democrats
Heckmondwike:
- Aafaq Butt - Labour
- Keith Mallinson - Conservative
- Josie Pugsley - Liberal Democrats
- Graham Simpson - Green Party
Liversedge and Gomersal:
- Lisa Holmes - Conservative
- Linda Simmons - Green Party
- David Snee - Liberal Democrats
- Emily Warrillow - labour
Mirfield:
- Itrat Ali - Conservative
- Stephen Bird - Liberal Democrats
- Samuel Griffith-Jones - Reform UK
- Geoff Kernan - Labour
- Catherine Whittingham - Green Party
On polling day (May 4), electors will need to show an accepted form of photo ID including a passport, driver’s licence or blue badge.
In order to vote in May’s local elections, you also need to be registered to vote. The deadline to apply is Midnight on Monday, April 17.
However, if you don’t want to or can’t visit a Polling Station to vote this year, you can vote by post. The deadline to submit a completed application form to vote by post is 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.
You can apply for somebody to vote on your behalf, also known as a proxy vote. The deadline to apply to vote by proxy is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.
The election count will be taking place on Friday, May 5, from 8.45am.