North Kirklees’ 12 richest neighbourhoods based on average income - including Mirfield, Birstall and Cleckheaton

By Jessica Barton
2 minutes ago

Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of North Kirklees they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in North kirklees with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is £44,600, while the lowest is £29,300.

The ONS breaks Kirklees down into 59 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA).

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

Here are the 12 richest neighbourhoods in North Kirklees based on average income.

1. Birkenshaw

The estimated average annual household income for Birkenshaw is £44,600.

Photo: Google

2. Gomersal

The estimated average annual household income for Gomersal is £43,000.

Photo: Google

3. Northorpe and Crossley

The estimated average annual household income for Northorpe and Crossley is £42,000.

Photo: Google

4. Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown

The estimated average annual household income for Heckmondwike Town, Norristhorpe and Roberttown is £40,600.

Photo: Google

