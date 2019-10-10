Norristhorpe teen film-maker launches career with celebrity clients

Sam Teale, 17, from Norristhorpe has stepped into the limelight with his video production company.

Despite having only just celebrated his 17th birthday, Sam already has an impressive, star-studded portfolio and decided not to go to college in order to pursue film-making full time with his own company, Sam Teale Productions.

He completed his GCSEs earlier this year and attended Mirfield Free Grammar: “I did really well in my GCSEs and could have gone to college, but that was always my plan B and I decided that if you don’t follow your dream then someone else will.”

Sam is self taught and earned his fist paid commission at only 14 years old, creating videos for gohenry - a popular pocket money app for children. He saved the money he earned from commissions and invested in his company by purchasing high-tech camera equipment.

He spent his summer holidays practising his craft and now has a busy working diary full of big names. So far Sam has worked with: Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle, Love Island’s Scott Thomas, Andy’s Man Club, Timestep Community Dance, Katie Philpott School of Dance, TKG Europe, Medal Studio Yorkshire’s Finest, Stone Developments and Mirfield Show.

The young entrepreneur has a grass root approach to finding new clients:“I just get in touch with people, even if they are rich and famous. I message them and say I’d like to work with them; what’s the worst that can happen?”

Although he has brushed shoulders with celebrities, the Yorkshire lad's favourite project to date was when he had the opportunity to film match day footage at his beloved Huddersfield Town FC.

Sam documents his journey with Sam Teale Productions on his YouTube channel: “I’d like to show that I’m just an ordinary teenager following my dream and hopefully this will inspire other young people like me who have a creative passion.”

He has also started working with Reel Yorkshire, corporate video production company that specialises in 'pay as you go' services.

If you would like to work with Sam, visit his website for more information.