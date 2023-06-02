'Normal blokes' go almost Full Monty at Birstall pub to raise money for Rob Burrow's MND charity

Local lads at the Horse and Jockey, on Low Lane, took a cue from the 1997 Robert Carlyle hit to raise cash for a good cause.

Landlady Leanne Asquith said: "The event went amazingly.

“They are normal, hard working blokes that stepped out of their comfort zone and raised a huge £3,000 in total for the charity with auctions and raffles.

The six went almost the full monty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of my employees who is the partner of one of the lads taught them a dance routine over the last two months, we had the outfits made and they all had spray tans as well to feel more comfortable.

"It was a fantastic event and we are so proud of them all for coming together as none of them are dancers and were all nervous.

"They are just our regular customers who wanted to take part to raise money.

"We also had a local lady who suffers from MND who joined us to watch the performance – she laughed and cried as she enjoyed it so much.”

On stage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barmaid and dance teacher Julie Lawton helped with the training before Ian Crossfield, Stephen Woods, Curtis Bailey, Craig Hunter, Paul Watson and Kieron Roberts took to the stage.

The popular 90s film tells the story of six unemployed men who decide to form a male striptease act in order to make some cash.

It was the highest grossing film in the UK until it was eventually beaten by Titanic.

In a list as voted for by 1,000 leading figures of the movie industry, and compiled by the British Film Institute in 1999, The Full Monty was rated the 25th best British film of all time.

The audience at the Horse and Jockey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, from Pontefract, and his family will take part in a Father’s Day run.

They will be taking part in the Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All on Sunday, June 18.