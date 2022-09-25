News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Nominations open for the Kirklees Council Recycling Heroes Awards

Nominations are now open for the Recycling Heroes of Kirklees Awards, an event hosted by Kirklees Council.

By Jessica Barton
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 2:00 pm

Kirklees residents are encouraged to nominate and recognise the people who are setting an example and benchmark when it comes to recycling in the district.

There are four separate categories that people or organisations can be nominated in, including Recycling Hero, Young Recycling Hero, School Recycling Hero, and Business Recycling Hero.

Coun Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, said: “Virtually everyone is doing their bit these days to help combat climate change, look after the environment, and make the best use of our resources – but some of us are going that little bit further – in fact, some are going a lot, lot further.

Kirklees Council are calling on the people of the district to nominate individuals, schools, and businesses who are recycling heroes.

Most Popular

“We think these people should be recognised for what they do, which is why we have set up these awards for Recycling Week.

“You may know someone who is active in your community, or a young person that is collecting and recycling materials, a school that has built recycling into its curriculum or a business that should be seen as a benchmark when it comes to waste recycling; if so, we want to hear about them.”

To nominate a person, school or business, Kirklees Council are asking residents to submit a 200 word application, stating why they should win the award.

Nominations close on October 10.

Recycling Heroes Award.

To submit a nomination, visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/bins-and-recycling/recycling-heroes.aspx

The shortlisted nominees will be invited to a ceremony in Huddersfield Town Hall where the awards will be presented by the Mayor of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed, on October 27.

Read More

Read More
Demolition begins to make way for new dementia day care facilities in Mirfield
Kirklees CouncilKirkleesNominations