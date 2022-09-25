Kirklees residents are encouraged to nominate and recognise the people who are setting an example and benchmark when it comes to recycling in the district.

There are four separate categories that people or organisations can be nominated in, including Recycling Hero, Young Recycling Hero, School Recycling Hero, and Business Recycling Hero.

Coun Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, said: “Virtually everyone is doing their bit these days to help combat climate change, look after the environment, and make the best use of our resources – but some of us are going that little bit further – in fact, some are going a lot, lot further.

Kirklees Council are calling on the people of the district to nominate individuals, schools, and businesses who are recycling heroes.

“We think these people should be recognised for what they do, which is why we have set up these awards for Recycling Week.

“You may know someone who is active in your community, or a young person that is collecting and recycling materials, a school that has built recycling into its curriculum or a business that should be seen as a benchmark when it comes to waste recycling; if so, we want to hear about them.”

To nominate a person, school or business, Kirklees Council are asking residents to submit a 200 word application, stating why they should win the award.

Nominations close on October 10.

Recycling Heroes Award.

To submit a nomination, visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/bins-and-recycling/recycling-heroes.aspx