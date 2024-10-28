A nine-year-old actress from Cleckheaton has secured a role in a major Hollywood movie.

Matilda Firth stars as Ginger in the new American supernatural horror movie, Wolf Man, alongside the Golden Globe nominated actor Christopher Abbott and Emmy winner, Julia Garner.

The leading acting agency, Articulate Agency, which is based in Baildon, and has a reputation in supporting children and young acting talent, has represented Matilda since she was just three.

An acting prodigy, she has featured in a number of high-profile television shows and feature films, since beginning her acting career at Articulate Agency.

To date, Matilda’s roles include acting parts in Sky TV’s Christmas Carole, the Disney feature film, Disenchanted, Channel 4’s Hullraisers, BBC’s Time, and ITV’s Mr Bates Vs Post Office.

Matilda also played the character Isla Peretti in the 2024 sci-fi feature film Subservience, starring Megan Fox, and the role of the young Burnsall sister in the recent feature film, Starve Acre.

She’s also set to appear in the second series of Nicole Kidman’s Hulu series, Nine Perfect Strangers, due for release in 2026.

In Wolf Man, Christopher Abbot (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) plays Matilda’s on-screen father, Blake, and Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna) her mother, Charlotte.

The film’s premise sees Blake relocate from San Francisco to Oregon with his workaholic wife, Charlotte, and daughter Ginger after inheriting his childhood home.

At the farmhouse, the family is attacked by a werewolf that claws Blake's arm. They barricade themselves inside the home, but soon Blake begins to transform, jeopardizing the safety of his wife and daughter.

It’s directed and co-written by Leigh Whannell, who’s films include The Invisible Man, Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3, and is produced by Jason Blum.

The film is set to be released in the US by Universal Pictures on January 17, 2025.

Stacey Burrows, founder, and director of the Articulate Agency, said: “I’m incredibly proud of Matilda’s achievements, particularly as we’ve supported her from such a young age.

"Our agency is based on strong values and ambition for our clients, with the aim to secure career-making roles. We’re passionate about supporting actors with an exceptional talent and Matilda’s success is testament to that.”

Matilda has now filmed all over the world, including Spain, Bulgaria, Prague, and for this role, New Zealand.

Stacey added: “It’s been a privilege to secure such transformative opportunities for her. She has a remarkable skill, particularly for American roles, and you would never guess from her performances she’s a girl from West Yorkshire.”

Articulate Agency has clients across the UK, but it has supported the careers of many local actors in Yorkshire, with roles on the small – and big - screen.

Founded in 2013 by former lawyer, Stacey Burrows, the agency prides itself on its ethical and nurturing approach to supporting its younger actors and their parents.

Recent successes include acting roles in shows such as Peaky Blinders, All Creatures Great and Small, Heartstopper, Waterloo Road, Happy Valley, Netflix’s The Crown, as well as major movies, such as George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat.