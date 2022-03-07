NHS in Kirklees urges people not to ignore potential cancer symptoms

Dr Khalid Naeem, clinical chair of Kirklees CCG

New survey data reveals that nearly six in 10 people (56 per cent) say a cancer diagnosis is their biggest health fear, above other illnesses including heart disease and Covid-19.

While the majority knew catching cancer earlier makes it more treatable, more than two fifths (42 per cent) said they would ignore symptoms, wait to see if anything changed, look for answers online or speak to family and friends before seeing their GP.

Dr Khalid Naeem, clinical chair of Kirklees CCG and a local GP, said: “Don’t let the thought of cancer play on your mind.

"If you’re worried that something doesn’t feel right, please contact your GP.

"Most people referred for tests find it isn’t cancer, but it is better to be sure – whatever the result, the NHS is here for you.

"Early diagnosis increases the chance of successful treatment, so please don’t ignore potential symptoms.”

Councillor Musarrat Khan, Kirklees Council's cabinet member for health and social care, said: “I would like to urge everyone who receives an invite for any kind of screening or testing, to please attend.

"We know that if cancer is detected at an early stage it can often be treated quickly and easily.

"As a council, we strive to support people to live confident, healthier lifestyles.”

You should contact your GP practice if you experience any of the below symptoms:

Tummy trouble, such as discomfort or diarrhoea for three weeks or more.

Blood in your pee - even just once.

Unexpected or unexplained bleeding.

Unexplained pain that lasts three weeks or more.

An unexplained lump.

A cough for three weeks or more (that isn’t Covid-19).

Other signs and symptoms to prompt contact to your GP practice if experienced for three weeks or more include:

Unexplained weight loss.

Feeling tired and unwell and not sure why.

Heartburn or indigestion.

Unusual, pale or greasy poo.

The advice comes in support of the latest phase of the Help Us, Help You campaign which aims to tackle the fear surrounding a potential cancer diagnosis.