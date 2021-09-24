NHS in Kirklees to start offering Covid-19 booster jabs to most vulnerable

The NHS in Kirklees is starting to offer boosters jabs this week

In line with JCVI guidelines, these will be offered to people in the nine priority groups, starting with care home residents and staff, frontline health and care workers and people aged 80 and over.

Cathedral House, in Huddersfield, is one of the first centres to start delivering boosters this week and will be closely followed by other locations in Kirklees including The John Smith’s Stadium.

Additional GP and pharmacy vaccination services have been set up to help ensure people get their top-up doses as quickly as possible

The NHS will contact eligible people when it’s their turn for the booster, which needs to be given at least six months after they had their second dose.

You will either get a text or call from your local GP service or an invitation from the National Booking Service, which will allow you to choose the most convenient centre for you to attend.

Steve Brennan, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Kirklees, said: “Over 265,000 people in Kirklees have now been double-jabbed and the boosters will ensure that those at greatest risk maintain high levels of protection against Covid-19 this winter.

"There is no need to contact your GP or the NHS – we will be in touch with you when it is your turn to get your booster.

“The vaccine programme has been a huge success but it’s important to remember that Covid hasn’t gone away so please do come forward for your booster when you are invited to ensure you and your loved ones stay protected.”

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, director of public health for Kirklees, said: “Over the past year we’ve seen the incredible impact vaccines have made in protecting us from the virus.

"They have reduced the risk of serious illness for thousands of Kirklees people and they continue to be our best route out of the pandemic. But there’s no room for complacency.

"I’m urging everyone in these priority groups to take up the opportunity to get a booster jab when you’re contacted by the NHS.

"“If you haven’t had your first jabs, it’s not too late to protect yourself and your community. Just log on to the NHS website and book your place today or call 119.”

Those who are eligible for a booster include: those living in residential care homes for older adults; all adults aged 50 years or over; frontline health and social care workers; all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19 (as set out in the green book), and adult carers; adult household contacts of immuno-suppressed individuals.