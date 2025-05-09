Newlands Hall, on High Street, Heckmondwike, was inspected by CQC in September 2024.

A Heckmondwike care home has insisted it has taken “significant and meaningful steps” to improve after being rated inadequate and placed into special measures following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Newlands Hall, on High Street, was inspected in September 2024 with CQC finding residents had been “placed at harm” and “were at risk of malnutrition.”

The residential care home, run by Regency Healthcare Limited was visited by inspectors in response to concerns the CQC says it received from the relatives of people living at the home.

In a statement, the care home said that since the visit they have taken “significant and meaningful steps to address the issues” identified in the inspection.

CQC inspectors found that leaders failed to operate systems to identify and investigate possible abuse, while people’s medicines weren’t managed safely.

Linda Hirst, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “When we inspected Newlands Hall, it was concerning to see that poor leadership and ineffective risk management had led to people being placed at harm in a place they call home.

“People weren’t always receiving nutritionally balanced meals, and portion sizes were small with no snacks offered between meals.

"Several people had lost a significant amount of weight and were at risk of malnutrition.

"Leaders had failed to act on this to ensure they were protected from the risks of malnutrition, and no referrals had been made to a GP or dietician.

“Staff had raised concerns over people’s unexplained bruising and skin tears, but this had not been followed up or investigated by management.

"A healthcare professional had raised concerns about a person’s continence care and changes that were required but no action had been taken by leaders which placed the person at further risk.

“It was positive that there were enough staff to support people, and when we visited an activity coordinator was chatting with people and doing a quiz in the lounge to support people’s wellbeing.

“We have told leaders where we expect to see rapid, and continued improvements and will continue to monitor the home closely to keep people safe during this time.

“We will return to check on their progress and won’t hesitate to use our regulatory powers further if people aren’t receiving the care they have a right to expect.”

Sean Chaudhry, Registered Manager at Newlands Hall, said: "We take the concerns raised by the CQC during their inspection in September 2024 very seriously.

“Since that time, we have taken significant and meaningful steps to address the issues identified in the inspection report.

“It is our considered view that, given the substantial time that has passed and the improvements implemented since then, the published report no longer accurately reflects the current standards and quality of care delivered at Newlands Hall.

“We remain fully committed to working collaboratively with the CQC, the local authority, our residents, and their families, to ensure we continue to provide a safe, high-quality, and person-centred service.

“We understand the importance of transparency and accountability, and our goal is to maintain Newlands Hall as a vital and trusted care facility within the local community.

“While we are proud of the progress made, we fully recognise that there is always room for growth and improvement in any service.

“We remain committed to continuous development, learning, and raising standards to ensure the best possible outcomes for those in our care.”