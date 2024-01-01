A youngster from Hartshead who successfully campaigned to protect people with epilepsy from online harm has received Rishi Sunak’s prestigious Points of Light award.

Zach Eagling, 12, who has epilepsy, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy following a brain injury at birth and he became a target of internet trolling when he took part in a challenge - inspired by previous Point of Light winner, the late Captain Sir Tom Moore - to walk laps of his garden during lockdown in aid of the Epilepsy Society.

Zach, whose condition affects his mobility and cognitive development, completed 2.6km unaided in the summer of 2020, raising £20,000 for the charity. However, at the same time, the Epilepsy Society’s social media pages were being targeted with flashing images in an attempt to cause seizures among the charity’s followers, including Zach.

Alongside his mum, Claire Keer, and the Epilepsy Society, Zach began campaigning for the legislation around online bullying to be strengthened, with a number of MP’s, including Kim Leadbeater, supporting the youngster.

Zach Eagling pictured with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he was Chancellor at the Conservative Party Conference in 2021.Zach has now been recognised by the now Prime Minister following his campaign to protect people with epilepsy from online harm.

It was then announced in September that Zach’s Law had been included in the Online Safety Bill, making it illegal, without good cause, to send flashing images by email or social media if a person with epilepsy might see it.

Zach said: “I want to thank the Prime Minister for recognising my hard work and I’m pleased and proud that I’ve managed to change the law.”

Congratulating Zach on his award, Ms Leadbeater, MP for Batley and Spen who received the same award in 2018 in recognition of her work on loneliness to build a positive legacy for her sister, Jo Cox, said:

“I’m incredibly proud and delighted to congratulate Zach on his very well deserved Points of Light award. How many children of his age can say that they have successfully helped to change the law of the land? His campaign against the evil online trolling of people with epilepsy was inspirational and both he and his Mum, Claire, along with the Epilepsy Society, have made the internet a safer place.

“When the Online Safety Act was passed, and ‘Zach’s Law’ was finally a reality, it was a proud day for Zach and his family, for Hartshead where they live, and for Yorkshire.

“Working with Zach and taking him and his campaign to Parliament was a real pleasure and this award is a fantastic tribute to his hard work, good humour and determination.”

Claire added: “We are all so proud of Zach. It is amazing to think that a schoolboy could stand up to the internet trolls and change the law, but Zach did it and this award is a wonderful recognition of his achievement.

“Our next step will be to see this law replicated worldwide as the internet is a global platform.”

Zach is now the 2232nd recipient of the Points of Light award, which was first launched in April 2014 to recognise outstanding individuals making a positive change within their community and inspiring others. Each weekday, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Nicola Swanborough, Head of External Affairs at the Epilepsy Society said:

