New Year message from Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

She said: "Sadly we are starting the New Year with a period of renewed uncertainty.

"Like everyone, I had desperately hoped that the vaccine roll-out would protect us from the possibility of further lockdowns or other restrictions on our lives.

"After all the sacrifices people have made, and despite the extraordinary efforts by the brilliant staff in the NHS, our care homes and other essential services, we have no choice but to remain vigilant and follow the latest guidance.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Top of the list of my hopes for 2022 must be that while we may never eradicate the threat from Covid altogether, we can find the means to manage it and get back to living our lives as close to normal as possible and spending precious time with the people we care about.

"Having lived in Batley and Spen all my life, I know how lucky we are to live in a place where the vast majority of people care not just for themselves and their families, friends and loved ones, but for the whole community too.

"It is something I am very proud of.

"We have certainly seen the power of community in recent times, with people going above and beyond to help each other.

"And I believe it’s easier to achieve things when we live in strong, well-connected communities, with organisations and individuals pulling together on the issues that matter.

"I will continue to work hard with all stakeholders to improve our town centres, make our roads and pavements safer and make our public services as good as they possibly can be with the resources at their disposal.

"It’s my job to do everything I can to help bring about positive change for our area and I hope that in 2022 we can bring new investment to Batley and Spen and build on the hard work of the many excellent local people, businesses and groups we have.

"Other things, like the spiralling cost of living, are harder for us here in the constituency to control.

"But I hope that by looking out for each other and showing the compassion and charity that Batley and Spen is famous for, we can help make sure that everybody has the best possible chance to make the most of whatever 2022 brings.

"Alongside the wider community we also all have our own individual hopes and ambitions for the future, and I hope that each and every one of you will be able to make progress towards your goals in life in 2022, whether that’s in education, work, through your hobbies or sports, or at home with your family.