New Year Honours List 2023: Liversedge doctor and Cleckheaton community worker amongst those recognised

The New Year Honours List 2023 has recognised the achievements of two very special people in North Kirklees.

By Jessica Barton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The King’s New Year Honours List 2023 marks the incredible public service of individuals from across the UK.

A total of 1,107 people have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all parts of the UK - including two people in North Kirklees - for their work in areas including sustained public service, youth engagement and community work.

The two people in North Kirklees who have been recognised include:

Dr Yvette Alison Oade.
Dr Yvette Alison Oade

Interim Regional Medical Director for North East and Yorkshire, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to Women in the NHS (Liversedge, West Yorkshire)

Margaret Webster

For services to the community in Scholes, Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire (Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire)

