New Square hosts gathering to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations were organised in Heckmondwike New Square on Saturday, May 10.

One of the main guests warmly welcomed was Mr Bawah Mohammad Siddiq, who turned up on the occasion to represent the area's Muslim faith communities.

Heckmondwike councillors Aafaq Butt and Viv Kendrick presented him with a set of display boards to take home.

Designed by the Kirklees Faith Network, the displays show archive colour photos of British-Indian Army soldiers serving in both the Great War and in the Second World War.

Mr Bawah Mohammad Siddiq with his grandson and Coun Viv Kendrick

Mr Siddiq's late father, “Sephoy” Mohammad Ghulam Hussain, was a trained British-Indian Army soldier who decided to volunteer his services to the Merchant Navy during the First World War (due to a shortage of sailors at the outset of this conflict).

His father was then recruited as a sailor and Urdu interpreter to join the Royal Navy in the Second World War.

Despite his own frail health, Mr Siddiq proudly arrived wearing his late father's wartime medals at the Heckmondwike VE Day event.

Speaking to the Reporter Series, Mr Siddiq said: “I wanted to represent all our Muslim faith communities, and I chose to take part in Heckmondwike's VE Day commemorations because this town is in the middle of Kirklees surrounded by Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Huddersfield.

Coun Aafaq Butt, left, and Coun Viv Kendrick, right, presenting Mr Bawah Mohammad Siddiq with two display boards showing photos of the British-Indian Army in both the Great War and in the Second World War.

“Heckmondwike also has a proud reputation of having the highest number of Pakistani Muslim homes anywhere in Kirklees who have had at least one grandparent or other elderly relative serving in the British-Indian Army during the Second World War.”

Simon Thirkill, from Heckmondwike Fearless Volunteers Group, said: “It was an absolute delight to see the whole community being represented at this symbolic 80th anniversary VE Day gathering in Heckmondwike New Square.

“We were thrilled to welcome Mr Siddiq, and I strongly feel it’s important to highlight a shared proud aspect of our history at all these public events.”