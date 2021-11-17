New Spen Valley Leisure Centre set to open in early 2022

An artist's impression of the new Spen Valley Leisure Centre

The new leisure centre, on Bradford Road in Liversedge, has received an investment of more than £15m from Kirklees Council and further funding provided by Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) to create a modern, fit for purpose, flexible activity hub.

It will include:

An eight lane, 25 metre main pool.

A 20m x 10m activity pool, with a moveable floor.

A large fitness suite which will contain the latest equipment from the likes of Technogym and Wattbike, as well as a large functional area, including a track and rig.

Two fitness studios with flexibility for a variety of other uses.

Two changing villages which will include family cubicles, baby change, large team changing areas, plus a variety of accessible changing areas.

A cycle studio.

The centre will house a designated Changing Places facility (a purpose-built changing space which allows people with profound and complex needs to change or use the toilets safely and comfortably), as well as ensuring that the centre is respectful of the cultural needs of customers.

KAL is also a Dementia Friendly organisation committed to ensuring that its facilities are welcoming to all members of the community.

There will be a lift from the reception area to the first floor where the studios and gyms will be located, helping to ensure the centre is fully accessible.

A spokesperson said: “Spen Valley Leisure Centre will provide the local community with an amazing leisure space, a range of opportunities for local people to improve their health and well-being, with the centre set to become a major asset for the Spen Valley area for many years to come.”